Dar felicitates nation on country’s exit from FATF grey list

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has felicitated the nation on removal of Pakistan’s name from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list. In a tweet, the finance minister said that the efforts of the civil-military team under the leadership of Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif in achieving the goal were highly commendable. “Heartiest congratulations to the Nation on removal of Pakistan’s name today from the FATF’s ‘grey list’. Efforts of the civil-military team under the leadership of PM @CMShehbaz in achieving this goal are highly commendable. Pakistan Zindabad”, he tweeted.