Govt utilizing all resources to restore trade in Balochistan

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali has said the provincial government is well aware of the problems and difficulties faced by all the owners of mines and minerals in the province, especially in the wake of the recent disastrous floods.

He was talking to the delegation of All Pakistan Mines and Minerals Association led by Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Sudan Mir Behrose Reki Baloch, and Syed Fateh Shah Arif at Governor House, Quetta on Saturday.

Jan Jamali said the traders and farmers were affected the most during the recent floods in Balochistan. However, he added, the government was utilizing all available resources to fully restore trade and business activities, and provide profitable investment opportunities and complete protection to the owners of local mines and minerals in the province.

He said the economic future of Balochistan was related to mines and minerals and the difficulties faced by the sector could be overcome only by giving it the status of a regular industry.

He said Workers Welfare Board would take effective measures for the betterment of mine labourers, as well as to address the concerns about to the improvement of infrastructure in the mining area and the construction of roads.

In that regard, the acting governor added, the matter would be raised before the Chief Minister of Balochistan, the relevant federal minister and other authorities concerned.