Fisheries dept introducing outlets to provide quality fish to citizens

The Fisheries Department of south Punjab is working on a plan to provide quality fresh fish to citizens at its special fish outlets. While talking to APP, Director General Fisheries south Punjab Dr Zahid Sharif said three outlets were being developed in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur. He said: “The department is working to provide fresh and quality fish. For this purpose, modern fish outlets were being constructed where citizens can hunt fish themselves. It will not only help offer recreation to the public but also provide protein-rich quality diet to people.” Dr Zahid informed that one fish outlet was operational in Bahawalpur, while the work on outlets in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan was in progress. In Multan, a modern fish outlet was being introduced at the Fisheries office, he said. Dr Sharif maintained that the modern outlet culture would help improve the consumption of protein-rich fish in the city. “In Pakistan, fish consumption is very much low, with only two kilograms per person annually,” he said, however, it was 22 kilograms globally.