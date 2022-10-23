Glad Tidings

It had been a long, torturous saga of doom and gloom for Pakistan ever since the summer of 2018 when it was pushed into the much-dreaded “grey list” of money laundering and terror financing watchdog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF). There have been many an instance where bright prospects of the promised salvation have been celebrated a tad too early for the hopes to excruciatingly dash a news cycle here. But lo and behold! the final leap is over and we have finally succeeded in securing a lifeline against global financial isolation.

What that translates for the economics in terms of improved credit rating and the arrival of foreign investment remains to be seen but there’s no stopping the political windmills to churn in pursuance of their own agenda. Following the adage, “succces has a million fathers,” a baffling race to claim credit has been underway for the last few months wherein every leading party is scrambling to celebrate its role in the positive development. Back in June, FATF’s first reveal of the cat in its bag had led to former prime minister Imran Khan taking to social media to celebrate his party’s efforts in “working hard to achieve the milestone.”

No qualms about that because most of the work on compliance was actually done during his tenure. However, it would be equally ridiculous to downplay the role of his predecessor Nawaz Sharif, who was among the first to raise the controversial issue of global isolation. All kicking the tiles and painting the town red are, indeed, well-deserved but now is not the time to let complacency settle. Last month, a FATF delegation on Money Laundering’s mission had noted the “low” level of effectiveness in areas like the prosecution of alleged individuals and disruption of terror financing networks.

We cannot afford to let matters get out of hand especially when it is not every day that Pakistan gets to taste a real feel-good success story. So let all players bask in the limelight for whatsoever part they had in setting the course right. In the meantime, it can only be prayed that the good work of the past four years won’t go to waste by ignoring the warning signs. May it be the logistics or the menacing presence of militancy in the north, we need to put our best foot forward in all directions. *