Protests erupted across the United Kingdom earlier this month, with thousands marching to the street in the largest wave of simultaneous protests in the country’s recent history. Many have burnt their utility bills; others have joined protest groups such as Don’t Pay, which urge participants to not pay their bills until the crisis recedes and prices come down.

Around 85 per cent of British households use gas boilers to heat their rooms and 40 per cent of all electricity is generated through gas-powered stations, meaning that the UK is particularly vulnerable to the global energy crisis that started earlier this year with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Indeed, the International Monetary Fund reports that British households have been the worst hit in Western Europe.

Annual energy bills are predicted to rise to a staggering £5000 by 2023. While the government announced £30 billion to help struggling households earlier in May, the cost of energy has increased 47 per cent since then, meaning that a more targeted intervention is required. However, some argue that increasing support at a crucial time like this may deter people from cutting their energy consumption, which would be harmful in the future.

On top of all this, Britain is not producing nearly enough to compensate for the impact of the energy crisis. Supply-chain delays from the combined shock of Covid and Brexit mean that even before its Russian economic embargo, the UK was headed for economic stagnation. UK’s productivity problem could also have dire consequences for small businesses.

Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned two days ago, leaving the country in a state of political turmoil. Her swift resignation comes in the wake of double-digit inflation and widening economic inequality. Truss’s failure to increase corporation taxes and her reversal of the increase in National Insurance, benefits those at the top more than the bottom half of the economic ladder.

Many have demanded windfall taxes; a one-time tax on energy producers who have benefitted from the crisis and can afford to spare a sizable chunk of their profits. Solidarity taxes for the rich have also been suggested; higher-income households can always dip into their savings in times of economic upheaval but the bottom half has nothing but the state to turn to. Proposed last month, the Energy Prices Bill aims to reduce the cost of energy by setting an “energy price guarantee;” it also allows the state to provide market direction to energy giants in the UK. This has not been well received, with energy firms pushing back on state intervention. At a crucial time like this, a unified approach to energy policy can pull Britain back from its pitfalls; a longstanding record of political incompetence and its recent isolation from the EU could underwrite poverty for years to come. *