Stop Pretending and Face Reality

I have to pause my nostalgic journey about my youthful days due to the levels of hypocrisy and pretences on the national scene; they are intolerable. I was remembering friends who have left us and rejoicing those who are still around. I will continue at a later date. The present scenario brings to mind the Punjabi idiom “Bandra hath austray” which translates to “sharp blades in the hand of monkeys.” There is no other way to describe the mess being created by this imported regime and its handlers.

It is evident that facts and reality have taken a back seat to a bunch of blind mice driven by their greed and nefarious personal agendas. Country be damned. The worst part is that other pillars of the State who have taken oaths to safeguard the internal and external borders have turned a blind eye. The truth is that our nation’s ship is in extremely dangerous waters that can overturn it, while the ruling elite is toasting with champagne in a self-congratulatory mode.

They have much to celebrate. They have a long list of “achievements” that would be more like indictments; if we stop pretending.

1. They have sunk the economy that was growing at 6%. Exports and remittances have dropped like a brick. Foreign exchange reserves are depleted and the balance of payments is scary. Now a confessed felon is the top economic manager.

2. Inflation is at its highest ever. Survival is becoming impossible for the common person. No efforts are afoot to provide relief. Profiteering is out of control. The prices of oil, electricity and gas have shot through the roof.

3. Efforts of the PTI Government to gain international respect have eroded. World leaders shun us as beggars.

4. This Regime was foisted through an international conspiracy. It has diminished the legitimacy of the Government.

5. Biggest tragedy is the loss of respect for our armed forces. The name of the binding force of the country eulogized for their services to the nation; has taken a hit due to their perceived role in facilitating these crooks coming to power.

6. To top it all this country’s de facto ruler is a convict who absconded under pretences. Shahbaz Sharif is a PM in name only. Nawaz Sharif and his daughter conduct the orchestra. Jinnah’s Party was hijacked by a bunch of crooks.

7. In disgusting haste, accountability has been murdered. All the preventive laws have been overturned or amended by Parliament. Corruption by the elite has been legitimized. They are free to loot and plunder without any checks.

8. Within months, the culprits who feasted on the guts and flesh of the nation have gone scot-free. We are emerging as a rogue nation that is a safe haven for money launderers and crooks.

This list goes on. The upshot is the fabric of the nation; morality and rule of law are the biggest victims. Uncertainty about the future and sustainability of the country is being questioned.

Is it democracy when its Interior Minister draws strength from the firepower he can muster to crush the popular will? This brutality reminds one of Zia Ul Haq, their Godfather. Is there undeclared martial law? Perverted tactics of stripping and torturing Senators, leaders, and dissenting media persons are condemnable and disgraceful.

The lines between those in power and those who seek change are getting sharper by the day. Pakistanis hold them in scorn. In the recent by-elections, not one leader of these 13 parties could hold any public gatherings. The din of “Chor, chor” hounds them whenever they step out except in totally orchestrated events. Voters turned out in vast numbers to vote for IK; fully aware he will not go into the Assembly.

Today, the regime lobbed another cheap shot through ECC, their partner in crime. They have disqualified IK for alleged “Tosha Khana” misappropriation. It is like the pot calling the kettle black. IK paid the prescribed price of gifts; these criminals stole luxury vehicles. Kudos to multitudes that came out to protest this decision without a call. PTI Chairman Imran Khan will not be de-tracked; he is sticking to his plans. For those who know him, IK is acting unlike his temperament of always being in a hurry. He has put the rulers in a slow cooker where their bones are getting separated from their meat.

How do you define the opponents? On one side is the vast majority of Pakistanis who have become a part of IK’s narrative; on the other is this legless collection of losers known as PDM.

Their only prop is their perceived support by the Establishment. Cynics claim that no change is possible without their support. General Bajwa’s announcement of retirement is a whiff of fresh air. Goods damaged beyond repair are unsellable.

We must remember when a fire burns, occupants, save themselves first. How far will their enablers carry this liability? PDM’s nose has been bloodied in all the by-elections despite desperate attempts to rig the polls. They want to run away from elections. Not so says IK. That day is not far when IK lifts the lid of the cooker. The country will be jammed by an outburst of accumulated anger and frustration. Rana Sana may have to use one of the drones to flee rather than deploying them to shower the crowds with tear gas!

The writer is the director of CERF, a non-profit, charitable organisation in Canada.