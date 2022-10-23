Punjab Assembly adopts resolution against ECP verdict

The Punjab Assembly on Saturday passed with a majority vote a resolution amid strong protest by the opposition lawmakers, rejecting the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict regarding the disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The resolution was tabled by former Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. As he started reading out the resolution, the opposition lawmakers, carrying anti-PTI play cards and blowing whistles, gathered in front of Speaker Sibtain Khan’s dice. However, PPP lawmakers Syed Ali Haider Gilani and Syed Usman Mehmood seemed reluctant in joining the PML-N protest.

The PML-N lawmakers chanted slogans against Imran Khan and continued blowing whistles despite the direction of the speaker. A PML-N lawmaker Malik Muhammad Waheed continued performing “bhangra” despite being called a “bear” by PTI’s Fayazul Hassan Chohan and the rest of the lawmakers.

PTI lawmakers came down hard on their political rivals, calling them political jokers as they were protesting their leader’s corruption through various tactics. The resolution demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja with a proposal to appoint an “impartial person” to the key slot.

“The ECP’s decision is actually a sheer violation of the decisions of the country’s top court wherein it was clearly mentioned that the matters relating to the declaration under 62(1)(f) could only be decided by the court of law rather than the ECP which is not the court of law. The ECP’s decision is also a slap on the face of 22 crore population,” it added.

The resolution said that the results of the by-elections held on October 16 proved that Imran Khan is the only real leader of unity and symbol of federation. “The imported government wants to keep at bay Imran Khan from the political scenario through ECP after being defeated in by-elections,” the resolution added.

It said that the ECP’s decision will be remembered as “black chapter” in Pakistan’s political history. “This house not only rejects the ECP’s decision but also rejects the conspiracies hatched behind the closed doors through which the most popular leader of the country’s largest party was disqualified,” the resolution stated.

The resolution regretted that the decision was not issued yet. “It is stated that one member of the bench had not signed the decision so without one member’s signature how this decision could be called legal,” it questioned.

It further said that the decision announced by the ECP against Imran Khan was based upon dishonesty and vested interests. “PTI is not only Pakistan’s sole democratic political party but also the symbol of the federation with presence in the four provinces including two units. This decision is tantamount to harm the federation,” it also said.