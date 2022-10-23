Sheikh Rashid claims his residence raided by Islamabad police

The Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed claimed on Saturday that his residence was raided by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police.

In a tweet, the former interior minister alleged that the ICT police raided his house at 12:30 am, while he was at his Lal Haveli residence.

However, the ICT police maintained that Sheikh Rashid’s statement was “not based on truth”, saying the police did not raid the house of any political leader or worker in Islamabad or Rawalpindi. They further said that he did not appear to be part of any political protest.

“Spreading false news about the Islamabad police should be avoided,” the ICT advised, warning that the police reserved the right to take legal action in response to false statements against it.

Commenting on the recent disqualification of the PTI chief Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict would be struck down in just one hearing of the high court or apex court. He added that the ECP’s verdict was vague, misleading and unconstitutional.

“Those who escaped prison, want to throw Imran in jail,” Sheikh Rashid maintained. He also credited the Imran Khan government and institutions for Pakistan’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) ‘grey’ list.

In his tweet, the AML chief welcomed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s announcement to not take any extension, and retire from his tenure as per schedule.

According to the AML leader, Pakistan’s rating has been reduced to a CCC+ since Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar took up the reigns of the finance minister’s office. Sheikh Rashid was referring to Fitch Ratings downgrading Pakistan’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to CCC+ from B- on Friday.

Moreover, he stated that the entire nation was waiting for the Supreme Court’s decision on the amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance.

He further said that the date of the election will be set on the streets, by the people, and be tabled in the National Assembly before November 30.