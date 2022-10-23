President approves Dyslexia Special Measures, Domestic Workers bills

President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the Dyslexia Special Measures and Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers bills. The president approved both bills under Article 75 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Saturday. The Dyslexia Special Measures Act envisions steps to facilitate the education of dyslexic children. It bars educational institutes from punishing students with dyslexia and related disorders as well as instructs them to appoint special teachers to help such students. Furthermore, the government will develop a framework to identify children with the disorder to enable them to receive the necessary help with learning. Dyslexia, also referred to as a reading disability, is a common learning difficulty that mainly causes problems with reading, writing and spelling. According to health experts, dyslexia is a result of individual differences in areas of the brain that process language. The Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers Act aims to protect the rights of household workers. Only individuals over 18 years of age will be allowed to work as domestic help in Islamabad under the new law.