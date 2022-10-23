UAF holds 25th convocation

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad 25th convocation was organized on Saturday and students of session 2017 and 2018 were awarded 241 Ph.D degrees while a total of 157 medals were given including 37 gold, 91 silver and 29 bronze Governor, Baleegur Rehman was due at the convocation as chief guest, however, was unable to attend the function.

Former Korean Ambassador Song Jong Hwan, Hockey Olympian Khawaja Tariq Aziz, Founding Chairman Agriculture Price Commission Muhammad Shafi Niaz and former Agriculture Minister Sultan Ali Chaudhry were awarded honorary degrees of Doctor of Sciences .

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said the UAF is providing manpower to ensure the green revolution and food security in the country. He said academia is also solving the problems of farmers with tangible research work and outreach.

He said the university is among the 100 best agricultural universities in the world.

Recently, UAF is declared Agri-Tech Park by the Special Technology Zone Authority. He said that the establishment of Pak Korea Nutrition Center at UAF will be a milestone to overcome malnutrition issues.

He said currently the number of students in the university has exceeded 30,000 and research projects worth 30 billion are underway at the campus that would lay the foundation for agricultural development and prosperity.

Dr Ahmed claimed that from October 28, 30,000 students of the UAF would reach at the doorsteps of the farmers with the Punjab Agriculture Extension Department to make them aware of modern agricultural trends under the wheat campaign. He said that all required resources are being made available in the UAF to provide facilities to the students according to international standards.

He said that seed center has been established in the agricultural university to overcome the seed problems.

Later, a mushaira was organized under the auspices of the Senior Tutor Office, in which renowned poets from all over the country including Abbas Tabish, Anjum Salimi, Ikram Arifi, Ali Zaron, Dr. Inam Javed, Tahir Shabir, Fareeha Naqvi, Umair Najmi, Khurram Afaq, Danish Qaiser and others participated.