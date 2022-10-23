Govt committed to enforcing fundamental rights: Tarar

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Saturday that the government was committed to performing its constitutional obligations and ensuring enforcement of fundamental rights, guaranteed under the constitution.

Addressing the Asma Jahangir Conference titled Crisis of Constitutionalism in South Asia, held at a local hotel, he said that the government was very clear that rights activists and organisations must be provided an environment where they could freely function and serve the neglected and oppressed segments of society.

About conference’s subject, the minister said, “It is a serious matter that requires our attention as an aim to progress as a nation that acknowledge and promote rule of law and that is a principle under which all persons, institutions and entities are accountable to the laws that are passed by the legislature.”

He said in this year’s conference all these issues would be discussed. While paying tribute to the late Asma Jahangir, he said that she was raised to promote the rule of law, constitution, justice, peace and democracy in the Pakistan. He said she was known human rights activist, who bravely fought for less fortunate people in the country.

Azam Tarar said that Asma Jahangir was a brave fighter who established Pakistan’s first All Women Legal Firm in Lahore and was one of the founders of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan. The minister said that Asma Jahangir was a staunch opponent of undemocratic forces in Pakistan, injustice and inequality. He said that Asma would always be remembered for her passion that strengthened her lasting contributions to Pakistan.

Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Supreme Court Bar Association President Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry and diplomats were also present.