Gold rate drops by Rs1,000 per tola

The gold prices in Pakistan saw another significant decrease on Saturday.

According to the jewellers association, the per tola price of the 24karat of gold decreased by Rs1,000.

After this decrease, the per tola price of the 24karat of gold has reached Rs146400.

The prices of 10gram gold of 24karat are also decreased by Rs 858 to reach Rs 125,514.

The gold prices in the international market have increased by $35 per ounce to $1,658 per ounce.

The prices of 24 karats pure silver also decreased by Rs 10 as one tola of silver was being traded for Rs1,580.