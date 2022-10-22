Today Gold price in Pakistan – 22 Oct 2022

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan – 22 Oct 2022 A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 135800 on Saturday. Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 116500 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 106791 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 124482. Today Gold rate in Pakistan, 22 Oct 2022 According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 135800. Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 135800 Rs. 124482 Rs. 118825 Rs. 101850 per 10 Gram Rs. 116500 Rs. 106791 Rs. 101938 Rs. 87375 per Gram Gold Rs. 11650 Rs. 10679 Rs. 10194 Rs. 8738 per Ounce Rs. 330300 Rs. 302773 Rs. 289013 Rs. 247725 The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewelry.