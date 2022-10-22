Parineeti Chopra reveals why she rejected Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal for Imtiaz Ali’s film

Parineeti Chopra is on cloud nine after the Uunchai trailer got a positive response. The film which celebrates lifelong friendship also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles. Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, the film is slated to release on November 11. Well, apart from this, the actress has more films lined up in her kitty. But recently, she mentioned that she has rejected Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal for Highway director Imtiaz Ali’s film. In an interview with India Today, Parineeti revealed the reason but she also calls it ‘part and parcel of life’.

Talking to the web portal, the actress said that such things happen and it is okay. “It is a part and parcel of life and we all make choices. You make the choice that is right for you,” she was quoted saying. However, after she opted to be no more part of the film, South star Rashmika Mandanna is doing it. Pinkvilla has reported that she is all set to work in Imtiaz Ali’s much-awaited next titled Chamkila. It is a biopic on Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The filmmaker has reportedly already met the late Punjabi singer’s son Jaiman Chamkila and his wife Amanjot Kaur. While several actors were in the race to headline the biopic, reports have stated that Diljit Dosanjh has reportedly come on board.

As per reports for Animal, Ranbir Kapoor will be undergoing a massive transformation. It is a pan-India project and will primarily be released in Hindi as well as south Indian languages. The film is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and will be produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

The trailer opens with enchanting views of Mount Everest and people climbing it. We can hear Parineeti Chopra’s voice who is leading the group of trekkers. She says to them, ‘Keep on walking you won’t get tired.’ The scene shifts to Amitabh Bachchan with his friends Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa. They are celebrating and Danny says that he wants to climb Everest as it was his childhood dream. However, he passes away and now the rest three decide to fulfill his dream. Will they be successful in climbing Everest or will they fail? The film was extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow, and Kanpur.

Parineeti Chopra was recently seen in the action-espionage film Code Name Tiranga alongside Harrdy Sandhu.