FBR working to simplify tax system for facilitation of taxpayers

The Federal Board of Revenue is working to simplify the tax system and minimize direct interaction with tax collectors in order to facilitate the taxpayers. Tax collectors and taxpayers are working for the common goal of improving Pakistan’s economy, therefore, there is a need to develop a relationship of confidence and understanding to further enhance tax revenue of the country.

This was said by Ayesha Khalid, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, Islamabad while addressing the business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) here Friday. Adnan Inamullah Khan Commissioner-IR (WHT), Ms. Adeela Yousaf Khan Commissioner-IR (Ops) South Zone and Ms. Aisha Asad Deputy Commissioner RTO Islamabad also accompanied her at the occasion.

Ayesha Khalid said that RTO has set up a Grievances Cell to address the tax complaints of taxpayers and said that ICCI should nominate a focal person for coordination with it to address the tax grievances of the business community. She said that RTO Islamabad would consider the request for a Help Desk at ICCI to facilitate its members in filing of tax returns.

She said that such Desks could also be set up in major markets to facilitate the traders. She assured that RTO Islamabad in collaboration with ICCI would try to address the tax issues of the business community in order to achieve the set tax targets. Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI said RTO Islamabad should provide a list of top 100 taxpayers to host a ceremony at ICCI to recognize their tax contribution and the Federal Finance Minister would be invited as chief guest to the event.