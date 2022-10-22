KP bowled out for 175 as Aamir Jamal takes 05 wickets in Quaid Trophy

LAHORE: All-rounder Aamir Jamal recorded his first-class career’s second five-wicket haul on the first day of the fifth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 returning five for 38 for Northern against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Friday. The right-armer accounted for Kamran Ghulam, Adil Amin, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Imran Khan Snr and Irfanullah Shah as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 175 in just 38.5 overs. Northern captain’s decision to not to contest the toss and opt for bowling paid dividends as the top-score in the innings was only 35 from opener Waqar Ahmed. Northern’s Athar Mehmood took three wickets for 95.

Northern, who already dominate the six-team points table, bagged six points (three for bowling out the opposition inside 100 overs and other three for restricting them under 200). At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Balochistan were 256 for five in 83.3 overs against Sindh as Imran Butt (60), Haseebullah (57 not out), Hussain Talat (54 not out) and Haris Sohail (50) scored half-centuries. The pair of Haseebullah and Hussain had put together 108-run stand for the sixth wicket by stumps. Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed was amongst the wicket-takers once again. He took three wickets for 93 and Ghulam Mudassar had taken two wickets for 69.

The first day of the Punjab Derby at the Multan Cricket Stadium saw Faheem Ashraf and Azhar Ali score half-centuries after Southern Punjab elected to bowl. Faheem Ashraf was unbeaten on 67, while Azhar made 61 before he was dismissed by Mohammad Sadaqat. Sadaqat and Mohammad Ilyas took two wickets each as Central Punjab were 244 for six after 79 overs.

Brief scores:

1: Toss uncontested – Northern opt to field against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 175, 38.5 overs (Waqar Ahmed 35, Sajid Khan 27, Imran Khan Snr 25, Sahibzada Farhan 21, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi 20; Aamir Jamal 5-38, Athar Mehmood 3-95)

2: Toss uncontested – Sindh elect to opt against Balochistan at the Pindi Cricket Stadium

Balochistan 256-5, 83.3 overs (Imran Butt 60, Haseebullah 57 not out, Hussain Talat 54 not out, Haris Sohail 50; Abrar Ahmed 3-93, Ghulam Mudassar 2-69)

3: Toss uncontested – Southern Punjab opt to field against Central Punjab at the Multan Cricket Stadium

Central Punjab 244-6, 79 overs (Faheem Ashraf 67 not out, Azhar Ali 61, Mohammad Saad 44; Mohammad Ilyas 2-41, Mohammad Sadaqat 2-52).