If Sunday spelled a victory of epic proportions for former prime minister Imran Khan in by-polls held across the country, yesterday’s verdict by the Election Commission of Pakistan on the Toshakhana reference dropped the sword on his political capital.

Making note of “false statements and incorrect declaration” under Article 63 (1) (p) of the constitution and sections 137 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, the ECP ruling disqualified Imran Khan as a member of the parliament, which, when read in the light of a judgement by the apex court, further renders him unfit to “hold the position of party head.” Quite expectedly, the entire country broke into a ruckus as hundreds of thousands of supporters took to the streets to register their frustration at the latest onslaught on their captain.

There is no shortage of legal options for the PTI to pursue the rehabilitation of his reputation against what he has repeatedly called “misleading, baseless” allegations since the ECP does not actually hold much sway over delivering such blows in the light of Article 63. However, a state ready to turn all major cities into battlegrounds just because it is afraid to face the music of its decisions reeks of authoritarianism and ergo, is cause for far bigger concern.

Even when in government, Mr Khan was repeatedly advised to not let the Toshakhana molehill develop into a burning volcano but now that he is paying the hefty price tag for keeping gifts, shouldn’t those excitedly jumping over the kerfuffle be next in line to come clean about their own share of acquisitions? Would all former premiers also show a willingness to defend against the “offence of (much-talked-about) corrupt practices?” What about the reference filed in the Senate Secretariat against PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gillani for allegedly violating Toshakhana rules during his time in the prime minister’s office?

For now, it can only be hoped that Islamabad would realise the grave dangers of playing with the fiery sentiments of masses who refuse to believe that their leader can even come close to being financially corrupt. Reacting to charged crowds with tear gas and baton charge can seldom result in calm affairs. The game is far from over! *