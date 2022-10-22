Four terrorists killed in N Waziristan clash

Security forces on Friday killed four terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military said in a statement. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area of Spinwam. During intense exchange of fire, it added, four terrorists were killed and weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them. The ISPR further said that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces.

On October 9, two suspected terrorists were killed in a clash with security forces at Mingora Bypass Road in Swat, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Four security officials including a captain were injured in the shootout. A pedestrian was also among the injured.

Last month, three terrorists were killed by security forces in two different operations in K-P’s Swat and Lakki Marwat districts. In an operation on the night of September 22-23, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation over the suspected presence of a high-profile terrorist in Charbagh area of the Swat district. “During encounter, the terrorist got killed. Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces,” said the ISPR.