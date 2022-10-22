Idol of ‘sadiq and ameen’ shattered

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reacted to the ruling, saying that the ECP had delivered justice. “The nation has seen that the post of prime minister was made a source of personal income through corrupt practices. The idol of “sadiq and ameen” has been shattered,” he tweeted, calling on Imran to bow down before the law instead of “contesting the law, wielding sticks, firing shots and bringing mobs”. “No one is above the law,” he said. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz hailed the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Niazi in the “Toshakhana” reference. Maryam Nawaz, speaking to media persons outside her residence in London, said Imran Khan had been leveling baseless allegations against his political opponents and today he himself was disqualified on the charges of corruption and theft for five years.

“Pakistan’s first certified liar and certified thief disqualified with irrefutable evidence of theft,” Maryam Nawaz said. She, however, added that the punishment shouldn’t end with just his disqualification.

The proverb ‘as you sow, so shall you reap’ exactly depicted the situation being faced by Imran Khan today, Maryam added. The PML-N leader said Imran Khan Niazi should be presented before the courts in accordance with the law and “should be given exemplary punishment for his crime along with the recovery of looted national wealth”.