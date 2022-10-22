Ilyas hails SDF assistance for AJK development

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) had approved mega development projects worth billions of rupees with assistance from the Saudi Development Fund (SDF).

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the PM while giving details of the projects said that under the SDF Rs. 11.2743 billion had been earmarked for 48 MW Shounter hydropower project, 6.614 billion for 22 MW Jagran IV hydropower project, while 12 billion rupees had been sanctioned for the construction of 3.7KM tunnel from Kamsar to Kahori and 0.6 km long Chilpani tunnel on Muzaffarabad-Athmuqam Road.

These mega development projects, he said, would prove to be significant milestones in the region’s development history. The provision of Saudi funds at this difficult time, he said, was no less than a breath of fresh air for the people of Azad Kashmir.

Thanking Saudi Arabia for its generous support to the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, the premier said, “We are grateful to Saudi Arabia for extending support in difficult economic conditions”.

He said that the Jagran IV (22 MW) hydropower project had been approved by the Central Working Party. “Administrative approval for the project has been issued and the land required for the project has already been acquired by the AJK government from its own financial resources.”

He said that the PC-I of the Shunter 48 MW project had been approved by the Central Working Party and funds had also been earmarked for the construction of overhead transmission lines to connect it to the main grid station at Muzaffarabad.

“After the construction of the projects, it will be possible to supply electricity to Muzaffarabad division at the local level”, the PM said, adding that these projects would go a long way in bridging the gap between demand and supply. The construction of the projects, he said, would provide employment opportunities.

He said that 206.250 million Saudi Riyals would be provided by the SFD for the construction of a tunnel at Kamasr.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that major world economies suffered due to Corona-virus but despite that the SDF sanctioned a huge chunk of money for the development funds for Azad Kashmir.

The PM also appreciated the government team led by additional chief secretary development Fayyaz Ali Abbasi for pleading the case effectively at the relevant forums

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Development Fayyaz Ali Abbasi said that work on these projects would start in a month.