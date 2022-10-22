208 cases of dengue virus reported in Punjab

About 208 cases of dengue virus were reported on Friday and no death was observed due to the virus in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department, a total of 12,389 cases of Dengue virus were reported so far during the current year while 14 people died of the virus and 1117 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 115 cases of dengue in Lahore with highest number in the province while 70 cases were reported in Rawalpindi,31 in Gujranwala,19 in Multan, 05 in Kasur,08 in Faisalabad, 07 in Sheikhupura, 03 in Okara,03 in Sialkot, 03 in Narowal, 01 in Gujrat, 01 in Pakpatan, 01 in Jhelum, 01 in Sahiwal, 02 in Nankana Sahib, 01 in Khanewal ,02 in Attock, 02 in Bahawalnagar, 02 in Mianwali, 01 in Bahawalpur, 01 in Toba Tek Singh and 01 case of Dengue was reported in Hafizabad during the last 24 hours till filling this news. All suspected cases of Dengue were kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

The Anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has killed dengue larvae at 3220 places in the province during continuous daily based surveillance.