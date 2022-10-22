Baligh stresses youth to groom capabilities for bright future

Punjab Governor Engr Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman on Friday stressed upon the youth to work hard, groom capabilities for their bright future and progress of the country. He was addressing the 10th convocation of Government College University, Faisalabad (GCUF) here.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal, faculty, and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

He said that youth was a precious asset and an engine for a bright future which has to lead the nation in the years to come. He advised them to get education with devotion and come up with new ideas for the progress and development of the country.

Governor said, “Your success means the success of the country, world and humanity.” He said that always make your minds positive and utilize capabilities for positive activities. He urged the students for character building and sports man spirit among them adding that a man could not succeed here and hereafter with loose character.

Governor Punjab said that time was most precious, hence youth should utilize it properly to get achievements in life. He urged the youth to continue their struggle for seeking knowledge-based education.

Baligh ur Rehman praised the relief efforts for the flood-hit people by the faculty, employees and students of the GCUF and said that everyone should come forward to serve humanity. He said that recent floods in the country had devastated over 40 million people, damaged homes, crops and killed a large number of animals.

He urged the faculty and students to continue relief activities for calamity hit peoples adding that they could also participate in the rebuilding process of the devastated areas.

Governor said that he was feeling satisfaction to see the education-friendly environment at Government College University Faisalabad which was imparting research-based modern education to students.

He said that industry-academia linkage was the need of the hour to overcome the economic and social issues. He congratulated the Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal and his team for holding the convocation in a befitting manner and continuing extracurricular activities in the varsity.

Earlier, the governor conferred degrees among 150 PhDs and awarded medals to the position holder students.

Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman was also presented with a university shield by the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal during the convocation.