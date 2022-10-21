Netflix series One of Us Is Lying confirms the date of release for the second season.

Season 1 of One of Us Is Lying premiered on Peacock between October 7th and October 21st, 2021, and the complete second season was released on October 20, 2022.

The international rights for the series were bought by Netflix on February 18th, 2022 after which it released its first season.

As per What’s on Netflix, on October 20, Netflix confirms the date of November 16th, 2022 for the release of the second season.

The series, based on Karen M. McManus’s New York Times best-selling novel, revolves around the life of five high schoolers who walk into detention together but only four of them come out.

The cast of the show includes Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Barrett Carnahan, and Jessica McLeod.

Only thirty-three Netflix countries carry the show, excluding the USA, Canada, and Australia. The excluded countries have it on other streamers and channels.