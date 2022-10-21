The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global organisation that monitors money laundering and terrorism financing, will determine today whether Pakistan’s name will remain on the grey list or be removed from it on Friday. The FATF is now convening in Paris.

Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, is in charge of the delegation.

Four days ago, Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar expressed confidence that his country would be removed from the FATF’s “grey list” while on a visit to the USA.

He had added that Pakistan had put a lot of effort into the project. The administration believes the nation will emerge from the summit, which is anticipated to take place in a few days, he hoped.

The FATF meeting is being presided over by Raja Kumar, the taskforce’s new president, for the first time.

It is important to note that Pakistan has adhered to both of FATF’s action plans in full. 34 of the action plans’ 34 points have been carried out by Islamabad.

According to officials, Pakistan had met all requirements to end money laundering and financial assistance for terrorist organisations.

At its most recent plenary meeting in March 2022, FATF decided to keep Pakistan’s name on its “grey list” and ordered it to take additional steps to investigate and bring charges against senior commanders and leaders of the UN–designated terrorist organisations for financing terrorism.

The FATF sent a high-level delegation to Pakistan from August 29 to September 2 to meet with the necessary officials and assess the country’s progress in meeting the requirements for removing itself off the grey list.

The group looked at how well government projects were implemented and sustained.