Your right to know Friday, October 21, 2022


Ainy Jaffri returns to television screen after four years gap

Ainy Jaffri is all set to make her small screen come back with a bang after a four-year hiatus with a star-studded project titled Mandi. The 33-year-old actor was last seen on TV in 2018 in Tajdeed e Wafa and in 2017 in the fan-favourite rom-com Ballu Mahi. “It’s been a minute,” wrote Jaffri as she confirmed the news of her working alongside Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Shayan Khan on Mandi. Sharing a news post by a local publication on her Instagram, she added, “[I am] extremely humbled and excited to be part of this project and joining a supremely talented cast. After a four-year break, to spend time with my new son and family; I am simultaneously nervous and also thrilled to be entering the acting space again.” She continued to tell how the break made her realise her passion for acting, saying it was not a “passing fancy” and something that she could never give up on. “The break has taught me to be more patient and the very valuable lesson that being a woman and a mother means that while you can’t have it all at the same time, you can have it, in turns, when the time is right,” the Aseerzadi actor added.

