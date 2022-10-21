Anna Faris accuses ‘Ghostbusters’ director Ivan Reitman of harassment on film set

Anna Faris has accused late director Ivan Reitman of abusive behaviour on the set of 2006 romantic comedy film, My Super Ex-Girlfriend.

In the latest episode of the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, the actor described the director’s “reign of terror” while filming, claiming Reitman “slapped [her] ass” in public and left her “angry, hurt and humiliated” after she showed up to set late due to a wardrobe mishap.

Speaking with guest Lena Dunham, Faris said: “One of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman. I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror, he was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day. My first day, it was me.”

Back in 2017, Faris discussed Reitman’s treatment of her on the set on the same podcast, but didn’t name the director at the time.

“I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard,” Faris said. “And all I could do was giggle.”

She added: “I remember looking around and I remember seeing the crew members being like, ‘Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird.’ And that’s how I dismissed it. I was like, ‘Well this isn’t a thing. Like, it’s not that big of a deal. Buck up, Faris. Like, just giggle.’

“But it made me feel small. He wouldn’t have done that to the lead male.”

Reitman died in February earlier this year aged 75. He was best known for directing Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II and Kindergarten Cop.

His son, Jason Reitman, directed the latest instalment in the Ghostbusters franchise, titled Ghostbusters: Afterlife.