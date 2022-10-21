Falak Shabir agrees with Hamza Ali Abbasi on ‘evil eye’ opinion

Hamza Ali Abbasi always used to share beautiful pictures with his son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi on his Instagram account and was thankful to Allah for his blessings. It seems that Hamza is not scared of evil eyes for his son because whenever he shares Mustafa’s pictures on social media he remembers Allah’s mercy on him. Reacting on this “Nazar” opinion of Hamza, Falak Shabir agrees and believes that sincere charity cuts through all evil. Falak too shares his daughter Alyana’s pictures on social media that’s why his point of view in the matter match with Hamza. Falak Shabir taking to his Instagram wrote “Sadqa nazar ko bhi kha jata hai sadqa kia kren”.