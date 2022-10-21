Colombian sprinter Gaviria signs for Movistar

BARCELONA: Colombian sprinter Fernando Gaviria has joined Movistar on a one-year deal, the Spanish team announced Thursday. Gaviria, 28, who has left UAE Team Emirates after four years, will link up with two other new signings in Ivan Romeo and Ruben Guerreiro. “It’s a new challenge, both for me personally and also, I’m sure, for the team as a whole,” said Gaviria who has won five stages in the Giro d’Italia and two in the Tour de France. “I’m coming into a very prestigious team, which until now has been very focussed on climbers. “For them to put their trust in me, a sprinter, gives me a great deal of extra motivation.” While Gaviria has only signed for 2023, Guerreiro and 18-year-old Romeu have penned three-year contracts.