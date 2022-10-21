Rupee loses 08 paisas against dollar

Pakistan rupee on Thursday depreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs 220.95 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 220.87. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 223.2 and Rs 225.45 respectively. The price of Euro depreciated by Rs 1.05 and closed at Rs 216.24 against the last day’s closing of Rs 217.29. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.47, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.52 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 247.93 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 249.45. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa and 01 paisa to close at Rs 60.15 and Rs 58.79 respectively.