Exports increase by 40% to Rs.1.6 trillion in Q1

The exports from the country in the rupee term witnessed an increase of 39.99 per cent during the first Quarter (Q1) of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports during July-September (2022-23) were recorded at Rs1,605,826 million against the exports of Rs1,147,073 million in July-September (2021-22), showing an increase of 39.99 per cent, according to provisional data released by PBS.

On year-on-year basis, the exports from the country increased by 39.24% and were recorded at Rs.563,714 million in September 2022, against the exports of Rs404,847 million in September 2021. On month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 2.81 per cent in September 2022 when compared to the exports of Rs 548,326 million recorded in August, 2022.

The main commodities of exports during September, 2022 were knitwear (Rs100,580 million), readymade garments (Rs63,821 million), bed wear (Rs61,630 million), cotton cloth (Rs46,819 million), towels (Rs.20,115 million), rice other than Basmati (Rs17,527 million), cotton yarn (Rs17,471 million), made-up articles, excluding towels & Bedwear (Rs14,764 million), rice Basmati (Rs.9,865 million) and fish and fish preparations (Rs.9,645 million). On the other hand, imports during July – September, 2022 totalled Rs. 3,666,447 million as against Rs. 3,072,045 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 19.35%.

During the month of September 2022, imports into the country amounted to Rs. 1,232,299 million as against Rs. 1,341,024 million in August, 2022 and Rs. 1,102,998 million during September, 2021 showing a decrease of 8.11% over August, 2021 but an increase of 11.72% over September, 2021.

The main commodities of imports during September, 2022 were petroleum products (Rs. 168,266 million), petroleum crude (Rs.103,825 million), palm oil (Rs. 96,673 million), natural gas, liquified (Rs.78,433 million), plastic materials (Rs. 47,429 million), iron & steel (Rs.40,657 million), medicinal products (Rs.38,971 million), raw cotton (Rs.28,699 million), iron & steel scrap (Rs.27,172 million) and wheat unmilled (Rs.22,560 million).