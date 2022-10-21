Date of long march likely within a week

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the party is likely to announce the date for Haqiqi Azadi March (real freedom march) in a week.

Addressing the press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he hoped that millions of people would participate in the march. He also assured that the march would be peaceful.

The former minister said that though PTI has not announced the date of the march but the authorities have already placed the containers in the territory of Islamabad. He said that former prime minister Imran Khan is busy in addressing in educational institutes and universities and millions of students and youth would take part in the long march.

Chaudhry also criticized chief election commissioner and election commission saying if they can make elections in Islamabad than why cannot do it in Karachi.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry said the ruling coalition should “either put up with the protest or stop claiming to be democrats” after a legal blow was dealt to the government’s plans to thwart PTI’s long march that is yet to be scheduled. “If you (the government) cannot face the voice of dissent then you are not democrats,” Chaudhry said talking to the media following the Supreme Court’s positive remarks during the hearing of the government’s contempt petition against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

He said the PML-N and PPP senators, who declared themselves democrats, did not utter a single word against such “undemocratic actions by the government” and instead were “endorsing raising hurdles in the way of the democratic process.” “Sherry Rehman and Raza Rabbani, who pose themselves as the champions of democracy, should have resigned from their offices if they had an iota of shame,” Fawad said. “Tell me which democracy doesn’t have tolerance for protests?” he questioned and added the government should show courage and face it.

The court, however, rejected the government’s request to issue an interim order for stopping the PTI’s planned long march and called on the attorney-general of Pakistan (AGP) to appear before the court for the next hearing after completing his homework. “Announcement of elections will be the success of our negotiations, a march on Islamabad their failure,” Fawad said.

The PTI leader clearly said his party never ruled out talks with the PML-N. He, however, added that “those [talks] would not be for NRO.” “If elections are announced then we will hold a discussion about the election commission and the caretaker setup,” the PTI leader said, adding that “no formal talks were underway with the PML-N yet”.