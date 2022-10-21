CPC Congress a historic moment

The ongoing 20th CPC National Congress is a historic moment in Chinese history and the World sees Peace and Uniform Economic Growth.

This was stated by Rahul Basharat, a Pakistan based journalist who is on a visit to China under China Public Diplomacy Association Program, in an article published by China Economic Net (CEN).

About his impression of attending the Congress’s session, he stated in the article that, ” As my steps headed towards the People’s Great Hall in Beijing, I witnessed a historic moment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China convened in Beijing.

The October wind in Beijing was flying the red colored national flags on all government buildings around the Peoples Great Hall. I with journalists from China and all parts of the world rushed to line in to get inside press gallery and get a seat on a suitable place from where we can have a clear live vision to see the Chinese President.

All media persons seemed oscillating between excitement and curiosity. They walked fast, stopping on different spots to get pictures in front of imposing national buildings around the hall.

All journalists including locals, foreigners and those like me who were on their maiden visit to China, were thinking same in their hearts and minds that what is going to happen today as China is becoming the epicenter of the global stage.

After passing from the elegantly made security protocols, journalists reached the press gallery and took their seats to observe and report today’s meeting proceedings.

Enthusiasm of attending the historic conference was at its peak. Certainly everyone around wanted to have a picture with the socialist symbol hammer and sickle in the background. On the right side of press seating, a sophisticated military band was assembled to play national anthem and tunes. Though I had been in journalism for the past decade, for the first time I was feeling proud of my profession ever than before.

“History is being made and I am part of it,” I said to myself.

Soon the bells in the hall started ringing conveying the message that delegates and top government leadership was about to enter the hall.

First the delegates arrived and around 350 seats were filled. Then President Xi Jinping led the top leadership entering and there was a roar of applause around.

The military band played national anthem and the premier invited President Xi Jinping to present the report. Now there was pin-drop silence in the hall and every one was focused on the president’s dice. “What message would the president send to the world?” I asked myself.

The president started his speech in Chinese and I became anxious because I cannot understand the language, but soon I become calm when I started receiving the immediate English translation from our host official in a WeChat group. A Chinese journalist sitting beside me also offered a helping hand and interpreted every important point for me. It was another relief.

President Xi delivered to the Congress a report titled “Hold High the Great Banner of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics and Strive in Unity to Build a Modern Socialist Country in All Respects” and started deliberating the comprehensive report point by point.