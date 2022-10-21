RAW-trained former MQM-London activist arrested in Karachi

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, during a joint intelligence-based operation in Karachi’s Liaquatabad Town on Thursday, arrested an Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) trained former activist of MQM-London involved in terrorism, extortion and killings, and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Rangers, the accused, identified as Wasim Javed alias Wasim Boss alias Wasim Tinda, was a former activist of MQM-London’s Liaquatabad Sector. He was allegedly trained by RAW for the manufacturing and use of explosive material and handling of different arms.

The accused used to head the MQM-London’s target killing team and was involved in numerous incidents of target killings and terrorism. During preliminary investigations, the accused revealed that he used to collect extortion money on large scale and was involved in many killings, attempt to murder cases and terrorism for the MQM-London till 2013.

The spokesperson said that to avoid the arrest, the accused fled abroad and had recently returned to Karachi. Raids were being conducted to arrest his other accomplices.