Gold price in Pakistan today on, 21 Oct 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 135000 on Friday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 115800 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 106149 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 123749.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 135000 Rs. 123749 Rs. 118125 Rs. 101250 per 10 Gram Rs. 115800 Rs. 106149 Rs. 101325 Rs. 86850 per Gram Gold Rs. 11580 Rs. 10615 Rs. 10133 Rs. 8685 per Ounce Rs. 328300 Rs. 300939 Rs. 287263 Rs. 246225

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewelry.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.