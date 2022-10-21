Three cops suspended over negligence

Three policemen were suspended from their service on charges of negligence as two detained robbers escaped from the lockup of Faisalabad Saddar Tandlianwala Police. Reports said that two alleged robbers Babar Wattoo and Tariq wanted by police in different cases were caught by the public while they were stealing a buffalo and handed over to the police post of Saddar Tandlianwala. However, the accused managed to escape from the lockup. On being informed of the issue, the city police officer Omer Saeed Malik ordered a probe into the issue and appointed the SP Saddar Division as an inquiry officer. Some policemen said the accused did not escape from the lockup rather an area notable got them from the police by force. Police spokesman Naveed Ahmed said that CPO formed different teams to arrest the accused persons and they succeeded to arrest them. He said three constables including Nawaz, Basharat and Tariq Mehmood were suspended.