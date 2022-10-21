ECP is losing credibility with biased attitude: Cheema

Advisor to CM Punjab on Information and Interior Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s narrative of true independence has been appreciated and supported by all stratas of society. This is the reason why the band of thieves is already afraid of the expected flood of people in PTI long march. Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that during previous PTI regime, substantial steps were taken to get Pakistan out of FATF grey list. He further said that the federal government should stop using state institutions against political opponents. Election Commission is losing its credibility due to its biased attitude, he maintained. Election Commission will not be allowed to take away the public mandate of PTI, he further stated.