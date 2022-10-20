Pakistani singers call out Lux Style Awards for ignoring female musicians

The internet has noticed that Pakistani singers have been missed out on the Lux Style Awards list of nominees. Excluding female musicians from their list of nominees, singers like Meesha Shafi, Zeb Bangash, Maria Unera, Rachel Viccaji and others have called out the Lux Style Awards for not giving the artist due representation. Meesha in her Instagram story openly pointed the Lux Style Awards and said “Not a single woman nominated in the LSA music nominations. Erasure at this scale (there is an exceptionally high number of nominations this time) of the entire female population occupying the Pakistani music industry is unjustifiable and highly problematic”. Bangash shared Shafi’s post on Tuesday and wrote that awards and nominations in our industry haven’t necessarily been a measure of an artist’s caliber, contribution or perhaps even their popularity. “To completely ignore women on a platform fueled by a woman-centric brand that has always been run by women is surprising and gives cause for concern. I’m wondering why NO woman artist made the cut this year?” the ‘Bibi Sanam Janem’ singer questioned.