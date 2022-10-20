Punjab Open Golf Championship tees off today

LAHORE: The title bearing and cash rewards augmented 41st Punjab Open Golf Championship will be contested at the elegant PAF Skyview Sports Complex Golf Course here. And for the next four days from Oct 20 to 23, golfing action will be classy and high toned with most of the radiance emanating from the handiwork of top ranked admired and acclaimed golf professionals of Pakistan and worthy amateurs of national standing. Events at stake are professionals’ category, senior professionals, junior professionals, amateurs, senior amateurs and ladies amateurs categories. As for the events in categories like senior professionals, junior professionals and senior amateurs, the competition will be spread over 36 holes, 18 holes on Oct 20 and 18 holes on Oct 21. Women amateurs also compete over 36 holes and heir contest is scheduled for Oct 22 and 23. From Friday, (21 October) the lineup for championship contestants will include the professional golfers of Pakistan who will become a part of the esteemed encounter for lucrative prize money of Rs 3.2 million plus a tempestuous head to head rivalry for the adulated Punjab open champion title for 2022. Competition will be spread over three days (54 holes), Friday to Sunday.