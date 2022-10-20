Another Delay

Despite being postponed twice, the biggest metropolis in the country had set great hopes for the looming election for local government. After all, the city of lights was making do without the basic and most critical layer of administration ever since the last term of office-holders had expired. But little did they know that someone used to playing alone seldom invites others to the sandbox.

The third time might work like a charm for the PPP-led Sindh government, which tightened the screws of the Election Commission over the non-availability of security personnel. The Commission tried its level best to establish its authority in the wake of delaying tactics but it is phenomenally hard to fight a state with tied hands. Even though the agenda to kick the car as far along the road as possible has been out in the open, a bonanza of roaring allegations related to pre-roll rigging hints at the provincial party’s own designs for the mayorship if need be.

That the affairs of a thriving city languish at the backbench as millions are already exasperated by the frequency of their trips to official agencies does not hold any bearing on those in power. In stark contrast to India, our legislature has yet to indulge in any exercise pertaining to the schedule of local government elections, due to which all nitty-gritties are muddled under the provisions of the local government law.

The crippling absence of a timeline leaves the ground wide open for the whims of the mighty who can twist the constitutionally-guaranteed public representation at the third level however they want. Letting the polls go to the doldrums just because someone in power does not appear interested in a viable tier (probably to secure its own supremacy) cannot be allowed to fester, especially when democratic governments enjoy notoriety for impeding the process. The martial law administrators’ success in ensuring timely elections to a fully empowered system remains a blot on the collective credibility of the entire political elite and their insistence on keeping the power concentrated within a limited set of hands. Sadly, an arrangement that ceases to respect the people’s mandate and take their needs seriously has a high likelihood of rebranding itself as a brazen oligocracy. *