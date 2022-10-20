Swat ‘terrorism’ echoes in NA

Lawmakers raised concerns over the worsening situation in Swat during a National Asssembly session on Wednesday. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif called for sitting together on the situation in Swat, among other issues of grave importance. He recalled that a similar situation in Swat was seen 11 to 12 years ago when concerns were raised that “those in Swat may not be too far away from Islamabad”.Today, after a gap of 12 to 13 years, a similar scenario is being witnessed in Swat, he regretted, although adding that presently, it was not of the same “velocity and gravity” as more than a decade ago. However, he continued, a positive was that the people of Swat had come out and were united against without any discrimination or political differences. At the same time, he warned that “whatever is happening in Swat and elsewhere, those flames can reach us as well”. “What is happening in Pakistan is not an insurgency.

It is terrorism,” said Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman as she compared the situation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district with that in neighbouring Afghanistan prior to the end of a 20-year-long war. The PPP senator lashed out at violent elements for “hiding their nefarious designs behind religion. “Sorry, it is only a fight for power. It is not a fight for religion, and have the guts to say it.” Recalling that the PPP became a “soft target” for denouncing terrorism earlier, she added, “We have not come here to mince words on this [issue]. Neither are we here for terrorism to rear its head again-and rear its head again in Swat. “This is our country and we have to save it.” She demanded that “everyone should be taken into confidence on the progress of operations” launched again terrorism and the direction in which they are headed. “Pakistan has paid a big price [for fighting terrorism] in the past and there have been several successful operations that were acknowledged by the entire world. “And now, the TTP (Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan) is on the rise. But in what capacity, and as what? Citizens of Pakistan? Have they demilitarised?” she questioned, adding that if such was the case, “show us the evidence”.