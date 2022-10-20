ECP urges stakeholders to play role in registration of women voters

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Javed Khan has urged all stakeholders to play their due role in the special movement launched for making national identity cards (NICs) and votes’ registration for women and other deprived persons in the newly merged districts.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Provincial Project Coordination Committee here on Wednesday. Additional Director General (ADG), Miss Nighat Saddique, Director Elections, Zulfikar Ahmad, Deputy Director Media (Coordination), Sohail Ahmad, Assistant Director GSI, Syed Auon Ahmad Naqvi and others attended the meeting at large.

Mohammad Javed Khan told the participants of the meeting that the campaign had been launched in collaboration with IFES and NADRA to minimize gender disparity in the newly merged districts of Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, Bajaur and Orakzai.

The Joint Provincial Election Commissioner termed the role of Education, Health, Local Government and Social Welfare departments highly crucial in this campaign. He said that beside registration of women, the campaign is also a major big step forward towards inclusion of other deprived classes of the society in electoral process.