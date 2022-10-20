NADRA to facilitate citizens through mobile app

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Wednesday launched a handy mobile app ‘Rahbar’ which would facilitate every citizen all across Pakistan to find the nearest NADRA Service Centre and much more through simple clicks.

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik, while announcing the citizen-centric mobile app, said that citizen’s residing inside Pakistan were unable to know about the location of NADRA center that best suits their vicinity. With Rahbar App, the citizens can now make a well-informed decision about visiting any NADRA center keeping in view the location, distance, number of applicants-in-waiting, and average processing time through their mobile phones.

He said such initiatives towards digital Pakistan aim at converting NADRA offices to citizen service centers, rather than only registration centers. Rahbar Mobile App will ensure convenience and auto-facilitation for a common citizen along with cementing the direct partnership between NADRA services and the society as a whole. From now onwards, NADRA’s service will be seen from the public eye, which will hold the authority accountable and transparent before the people of Pakistan, he said adding that this is the true manifestation of digital Pakistan and e-governance.

Through this app, the citizens would also be able to have an idea about the number of citizens queued up awaiting their turn, processing time and the location of all the NADRA registration centers in real time. The app would display the offices in a list view as well as on a map. The map would also show the location of nearby Mobile Registration Van along with the registration office, making it convenient for users to navigate towards any NADRA center with ease. The app also comprises filters to sort the centers, including female-only centers, 24/7 NADRA centers and regular and Executive NADRA centers. App has an auto-refresh feature that would operate after every three minutes to update the data.

Moreover, it has its own search engine that enables the search of all NADRA’s offices through City, Name, or Location. To facilitate every Pakistani, this app has specially been designed in both Urdu and English languages. This navigational mobile app showcases NADRA’s technical capabilities and citizen-centric approach. Rahbar Mobile App can be downloaded from Google Play Store (Android) and Apple Store (iOS) which can easily be accessed from all over Pakistan.