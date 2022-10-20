MoU signed for providing legal aid to women in merged districts

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ombudsperson Office and the newly formed Women Lawyers Network has singed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for providing legal aid to women in merged district. Among others, Ombudsperson KP for Protection against Harassment, Rakhshanda Naz was present at the signing ceremony. She appreciated the resolve of young lawyers for protecting rights of women in merged districts and said that Women Lawyers Network would provide legal aid with regards to Women’s inheritance and harassment in collaboration with the Ombudsperson in merged districts. The Female Lawyers Network was formed by young lawyers having representation from from Khyber, Bajaur, Kurram and North and South Waziristan districts to help protect legal and constitutional rights for tribal women and spread awareness about their basic rights given in the constitution. The basic objective of the Network was to collectively resolve issues being faced by the women of merged districts who were not aware about their legal and constitutional rights and have no approach local courts in the male dominated society