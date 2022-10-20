PTI’s vote bank increased to 49pc: Cheema

Advisor to CM Punjab on Home and Information Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that recent by-elections show an increase in PTI’s vote bank from 37% to 49%. Federal government has been involved in political engineering against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf for the last six months, but remained unsuccessful. On the one hand, Punjab government is criticized for not being serious towards local government elections, while on the other hand, Federal government has itself shown hypocrisy by postponing the local bodies elections in Karachi, he maintained. He said that the people have announced their verdict. Change of political leadership at the national level has become inevitable, Cheema said.