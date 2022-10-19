WHO provides assistance to establish medical camps in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh health department has established camps to cater to over 10 million affected people in the province with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to WHO, medicines and essential health supplies have been provided to the health department in Sindh to support flood victims. WHO Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala handed over essential medicines and supplies to the Sindh health department.

Dr Palitha said that WHO was supporting flood relief operations in Sindh and provided 30 vehicles to provide medical facilities and 13 boats to reach areas still under water. He said that World Health Organization was supporting health service deliveries in Sindh flood-affected areas by providing essential medicines, medical equipment and supplies, nutritional supplements as well as renovating and refurbishing damaged health infrastructure in the province, coordinating closely with the department of Health.

Dr Palitha said that the floods and rain emergency caused widespread losses of lives and property and the most affected area was health infrastructure. He said 2000 health facilities have been damaged which was 12 percent of the total health facilities in the country.

Dr Palitha said that the WHO will continue to support the health department in controlling the spread of malaria, waterborne disease and to establish 19 Nutrition Stabilization Centers (NSC) to mitigate the effects of malnourishment in children.

Director General Health Sindh, Dr Muhammad Juman Bahoto thanked WHO for its active role in relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood-affected people in Sindh. He said that with WHO support, the Sindh health department has been able to establish many health camps and reached areas and people still under water.