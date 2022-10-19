The Princess of Wales’ rumoured love interest will be played by Humayun Saeed in the upcoming fifth season of Netflix’s The Crown.

The actress Elizabeth Debicki discussed her experience playing the legendary Princess of Wales in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The Crown, a Netflix original series, will depict Diana and Charles’ contentious divorce as well as some notorious 1990s events involving the Windsor family.

Season 5 kicks off from the year 1992, meaning it will also shed light on the late Princess of Wales’ romantic life after her separation from Charles.

Notably, Diana was linked to a London-based surgeon Dr Hasnat Khan, who is played by Humayun Saeed. When asked what was it like to work with her Pakistani co-star, Debicki did not hold back on her praise.

“I absolutely adored Humayun — he was such a lovely actor, and such a beautiful person,” says the actress. “You never know how that’s going to feel when you’re playing things like that with an actor. So, I was very lucky to have him, and I think he does such a beautiful job.”

The late princess was also linked to Dodi Fayed who is portrayed by United 93 actor Khalid Abdalla. Debicki also found Abdalla, to be “a joy to work with. Not to sound like a broken record, but I just adore him, and I think he’s such a sensitive and soulful human being.”

Imelda Staunton will succeed Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in the following season, and Jonathan Pryce will portray her husband, Prince Philip. In the meanwhile, Jonny Lee Miller will portray Prime Minister John Major, Lesley Manville will represent the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, and Dominic West will play Prince Charles (now King Charles III).

Netflix will start streaming the show on November 9.