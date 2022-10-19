ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said the political leadership should take the initiative to find a permanent solution to the problems faced by the people of Balochistan.

Responding to the points of Akhtar Mengal of the Balochistan National Party in the National Assembly, he said “we are one nation and cannot stay indifferent to the problems of any federating unit.”

Khawaja Asif said the points raised by Akhtar Mengal regarding the Balochistan situation were genuine and there was a dire need to heal the wounds of the people of the province.

He said the problems of Balochistan could be addressed by sitting together with the leaders and people of Balochistan.

The Defense minister also voiced concerns over the security situation in Swat and other areas, warning this could also spread to other areas.

He said responsibility rested with all the institutions to find a solution to the threats faced by the state. He was appreciative of the people of Swat for standing up against the terrorist elements.

Khawaja Asif also alluded to the devastation caused by floods in the country. He said the PTI government was removed through a constitutional way, regretting that its chairman was now trying to blackmail.

Balochistan National Party’s Akhtar Mengal highlighted the issue being faced by the people of Balochistan. He asked the federal and provincial governments to provide security to the people of the province.