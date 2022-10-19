NA passes bill to decide on inheritance cases within a year

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) passed the law to decide on cases about inheritance within one year.

The National Assembly resumed its session at the Parliament House with Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani in the chair.

According to the details, NA unanimously passed a bill to amend the Code of Civil Procedure (CCP), making it mandatory for the civil courts to decide cases about inheritance within 12 months.

The Code of Civil Procedure Amendment Bill 2021 was introduced by Syed Javed Hasnain and was unanimously passed by the lower house of Parliament.

The bill states that civil judges of civil courts will now be bound to decide on inheritance cases within one year.

Syed Javed Hasnain Shah said that widows and orphans are helpless people of society and their cases related to inheritance should be decided early.