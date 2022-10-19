Is Malala the next Bond girl?

There has been much speculation about whether Malala Yousafzai will appear in the upcoming James Bond film.

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel laureate, was seen wearing a stunning emerald green traditional “Shalwar Kameez” with elaborate embroidery at the BFI London Film Festival’s closing night gala for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at The Royal Festival Hall.

Daniel Greg, a Hollywood actor, and his wife, Rachel Weisz, posed for photos with Yousafzai.

The 25-year-old expressed her gratitude for the invitation to the premiere with a stunning Instagram photo.

She also met Kate Hudson, Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Ted Sarandos, and other celebrities at the film premiere.

“I appreciate Shauna Robertson and @edwardnortonofficial inviting @asser.malik and myself to the @knivesout premiere,” she captioned. We loved getting to know @katehudson, @davebautista, @tedsarandos, Daniel Craig, and everyone else in this fantastic film. @NetflixUK @Netflix (Dresses by @farahtalibaziz.)”

It’s worth noting that the London Film Festival, which has been held in the United Kingdom every year since 1957, runs from October 5 to October 16.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, a 2022 American murder mystery film written and directed by Rian Johnson, is also noteworthy.

Daniel Craig returns in this sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

The film will have a limited theatrical run beginning on November 23, 2022, and will be available on Netflix on December 23, 2022.