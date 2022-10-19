Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 84 points, ends at 41,839 points

Stocks on Tuesday managed to anchor themselves on the edges of green, but could not venture much further owing as caution reigns supreme ahead of the FATF decision on Pakistan amid restive political undercurrents, traders said. The KSE-100 Shares Index, the main gauge of the country’s apex bourse, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), gained 84 points or 0.20 percent, to end the day at 41,839 points. The market settled at that number after swinging between a day-high of 42,007.23 and an -low of 41,755.45. Topline Securities in a post-market note said the US State Department’s positive statement regarding Pakistan’s nuclear programme and the country’s likely whitelisting in the upcoming FATF annual review gave stocks a reason to stay buoyed.